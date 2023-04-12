Shahid Kapoor shares intense first poster from his next Bloody Daddy

Website Logo
  Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Directed by Abbas Ali Zafar, Bloody Daddy is reportedly the official Indian adaptation of the French-language film Nuit Blanche.

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Wednesday unveiled the first poster of his next film Bloody Daddy.

The Kabir Singh actor took to his social media handle to drop the first poster of Bloody Daddy. In the pretty intense poster, the actor can be seen with blood on his collar and injuries on his face. His rugged look teases that the film is going to be high on action.

He captioned the post, “Teaser dropping BLOODY soon.”

 

Directed by Abbas Ali Zafar, Bloody Daddy is reportedly the official Indian adaptation of the French-language film Nuit Blanche.

The original has previously been adapted as a Tamil-language film led by Kamal Haasan titled Thoongaa Vanam (2015). The Hindi film will reportedly arrive on OTT.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Prime Video’s series Farzi in which he plays an artist who goes on to produce counterfeit currency. The actor is also attached to star in a currently untitled film with Kriti Sanon and Dharmendra.

Bloody Daddy is expected to release next year.

