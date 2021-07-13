Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 410,784
Total Cases 30,905,819
Today's Fatalities 2,020
Today's Cases 31,443
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 410,784
Total Cases 30,905,819
Today's Fatalities 2,020
Today's Cases 31,443

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor joins hands with Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala for an action entertainer

Shahid Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

The massive success of Kabir Singh (2019) has propelled actor Shahid Kapoor’s career upwards with every top producer waiting to sign him in their next venture. The actor has been offered dozens of exciting films after Kabir Singh set the box office on fire in 2019.

He has already completed his next Jersey, which is the official remake of the superhit Telugu film of the same name. Also starring Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in important roles, the film is set to enter theatres on Diwali 2021. He is now gearing up to wrap up his much-awaited streaming show for Amazon Prime Video.

The latest we hear that Shahid Kapoor has greenlighted an out-and-out action entertainer, set to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala under their respective production houses.

According to a source close to the development, the actor has been discussing this project with the makers for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. The team is looking at beginning production towards the end of the year.

“It is an action thriller and the makers are aiming to take it to the floors around December this year. While the first schedule will take place in India, the team is expected to fly abroad for the following schedules next year,” divulges the source.

In addition to the aforementioned projects, Kapoor is also in talks with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for his ambitious film Karna. The actor is also set to join forces with Sujoy Ghosh for a thriller, which is expected to go before cameras in a couple of months. However, more details on the untitled film are not yet out. The actor is reportedly also doing a series for streaming media giant Netflix.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Yami Gautam to headline Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next Lost
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan approached to star in Mohit Suri’s next
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali looking to revive Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt?
Entertainment
When I started Hungama 2, I realised how difficult it is to do comedy, says…
Entertainment
Paresh Rawal to make comeback to Gujarati cinema after a long gap of 40 years
Entertainment
Netflix’s anthology Navarasa to premiere on 6th August
Entertainment
Nagarjuna on the pandemic: I have learnt a lot of patience and humility
Entertainment
Tabu on completing 30 years in the Indian film industry: Thank you to…
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to direct the first episode of Netflix’s Heera Mandi?
Entertainment
Mimi trailer: Comedy, drama and emotions; this Kriti Sanon starrer looks like an…
Entertainment
Venkatesh and Priyamani starrer Narappa to get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime…
Entertainment
Aditya Roy Kapur teams up with Sanjay Gupta for Shootout 3: Gang Wars…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Review | Ajay Devgn…
Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Yami Gautam to headline Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next…
Varun Dhawan approached to star in Mohit Suri’s next
Shahid Kapoor joins hands with Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala…
Sanjay Leela Bhansali looking to revive Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan…
When I started Hungama 2, I realised how difficult it…
Paresh Rawal to make comeback to Gujarati cinema after a…