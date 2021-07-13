Shahid Kapoor joins hands with Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala for an action entertainer

Shahid Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

The massive success of Kabir Singh (2019) has propelled actor Shahid Kapoor’s career upwards with every top producer waiting to sign him in their next venture. The actor has been offered dozens of exciting films after Kabir Singh set the box office on fire in 2019.

He has already completed his next Jersey, which is the official remake of the superhit Telugu film of the same name. Also starring Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in important roles, the film is set to enter theatres on Diwali 2021. He is now gearing up to wrap up his much-awaited streaming show for Amazon Prime Video.

The latest we hear that Shahid Kapoor has greenlighted an out-and-out action entertainer, set to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala under their respective production houses.

According to a source close to the development, the actor has been discussing this project with the makers for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. The team is looking at beginning production towards the end of the year.

“It is an action thriller and the makers are aiming to take it to the floors around December this year. While the first schedule will take place in India, the team is expected to fly abroad for the following schedules next year,” divulges the source.

In addition to the aforementioned projects, Kapoor is also in talks with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for his ambitious film Karna. The actor is also set to join forces with Sujoy Ghosh for a thriller, which is expected to go before cameras in a couple of months. However, more details on the untitled film are not yet out. The actor is reportedly also doing a series for streaming media giant Netflix.

