Shaheer Sheikh on why he loves his show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the highest-paid actors on Indian television, who has been ruling audiences’ hearts for more than a decade now. Over the years, he has starred in several successful television shows, including Navya, Mahabharat, and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Sheikh is currently seen essaying the much-loved character of Abir Rajvansh on producer Rajan Shahi’s superhit show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which is a spin-off Star Plus’ long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The handsome hunk has time and again admitted that he does not like watching his own shows, but Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is an exception. “I generally do not watch the shows I am acting in, but since I got time now as I was at home for a few days, so I watched the first four-five shows of YRHPK, and it was quite gripping. Like even when I am watching international shows, there are moments which are not interesting and you check your phone or do some things like that, but the episodes of this show that I saw, I did not get distracted even for a second,” he says.

The actor goes on to add, “It is very crisp. There is like a thriller touch to it, not exactly a thriller but it is very gripping. You want to know what is going to happen next. Even though I know the script and have acted in the scenes, I was still curious and that I think is very rare that an actor who knows the story and who knows what’s going to happen but still, he wants to know what’s going to happen next.”

Shaheer Sheikh reveals that the character of Abir Rajvansh is very similar to him in real life. “With Abir, I have learned to be there for my people. Generally, we tend to focus more on our life and how we want to live it, but Abir has a special quality to be always there for his loved ones, and how and when they might need you,” he signs off.