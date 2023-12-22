Website Logo
  • Friday, December 22, 2023
Bollywood News

Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ emerges as his lowest opener this year

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home, and love, Dunki is directed by Hirani.

Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

By: Mohnish Singh

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki raked in £3 million nett at the domestic box office in India on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Dunki, a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique ‘donkey flight’, released in theatres worldwide on Thursday.

It also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

The Rajkumar Hirani-directorial film marks Shah Rukh’s third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.

The day one earnings of Dunki are significantly lower than both Pathaan and Jawan, which had amassed £5.5 million and £6.5 million nett on their opening days in India respectively.

The two movies went on to earn over £100 million at the worldwide box office.

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home, and love, Dunki is directed by Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

