  • Thursday, January 05, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda dating: report

For those not in the know, the two are gearing up to begin their acting career together with Zoya Akhtar’s much-anticipated Netflix film The Archies.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Speculations are rife in the tinsel town of Bollywood that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

For those not in the know, the two are gearing up to begin their acting career together with Zoya Akhtar’s much-anticipated Netflix film The Archies, which started rolling last year and is expected to premiere soon.

A source from The Archies informed a leading Indian publication that Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are indeed in a relationship. They came closer while working together on the film.

The source also added that Agastya has already introduced Suhana as his partner to all his family members at the Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family a couple of days ago. Agastya is related to the Kapoor family from his father’s side. His mother Shweta Bachchan really likes Suhana and approves of the relationship.

According to the source, the two are not making any attempt to hide their relationship, but there is no plan to make it official soon.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news of Agastya and Suhana emerged in the media, fans took to social media and shared their views on the relationship. While some seem happy, many felt that this is just a publicity stunt as their film is coming soon.

Talking about The Archies, the highly anticipated film marks the debut of several star kids, including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

Bankrolled by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India, and Archies Comics, the film will release this year on Netflix.

