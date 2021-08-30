Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting for Atlee’s next in September?

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero. His fans have been eagerly waiting to watch him in a movie. While he has been shooting for YRF’s Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, reportedly, he will start shooting for Atlee’s movie in September.

According to a report in Mid-day, Atlee’s film will go on the floors in September in Pune, India, and it will be a 10-day schedule.

A source told the tabloid, “Shah Rukh has wrapped up his Pathan portions on home turf. Now, the team is working on locking the locations for its international schedule. So, the actor felt it best to turn his attention to Atlee’s film, which would have rolled earlier had it not been for the pandemic.”

“It will be a 10-day shoot. While the film has been in the news since 2020, it will be officially announced on the day it goes on floors. The subsequent schedules will be conducted in Mumbai, Dubai, and a few other locations,” the source added.

While the movie is not yet officially announced, there have been multiple reports about the casting of the film. Reportedly, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, it will also feature South star Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover.

There have been reports that after Pathan and Atlee’s directorial, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s next film. But, even that movie is not yet officially announced.