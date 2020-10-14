Shah Rukh Khan to kick-start shoot for Pathan by November-end

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not toplined any film in the past two years. This is the longest gap the actor has had between the release of his two films ever since bursting onto the scene with blockbuster Deewana (1992).

The superstar was last seen in his home production Zero (2018). The film, which featured him in the role of a dwarf, hit the marquee riding on high expectations. However, it failed to live up to the expectations of the audience, incurring heavy losses to his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Over the past two years, Khan’s name has been linked to a number of projects, but he never spoke about signing any project on the dotted line. Buzz is strong once again that the superstar has finally given his nod to a film.







Titled Pathan, the upcoming project will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also play significant characters in the high-profile action thriller, helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Though the makers are yet to announce the project officially, fresh reports suggest that the team is set to commence the first shooting schedule of the film towards the end of November. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are, however, expected to join SRK next year.

“The pre-production of the film has been going on for a while. The team is now almost geared up to take the film to floors. They have decided to do so in November-end. It is a brief schedule and will take place in Mumbai,” a source informs a digital publication.







The source further adds, “Deepika and John won’t be a part of the Mumbai schedule. They will join the team next year when the filming will take place overseas. The team is still finalizing on the international locations where the film can be shot. The decision is taking some time due to difficulties that have arisen due to the spread of the Coronavirus.”

Buzz has it that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in multiple avatars in the film and he will also sport long hair for one of the looks.

