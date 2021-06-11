Website Logo
  • Friday, June 11, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan responds to Tom Hiddleston’s admiration for him

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Two days after Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston expressed admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, now Bollywood superstar has responded to the fanboy remarks of the hugely popular British actor.

A video shared by streaming media platform, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, on its official Twitter handle earlier this week showed Hiddleston playing the game of Word Association. When asked about his first thought on India, the actor said, “Shah Rukh Khan”.  He referred to the superstar again when the word “Bollywood” came up.

Responding to the clip, Khan said that Hiddleston was too kind to shower him with so much love. “You are kind, God of Mischief… hope there is no mischief behind this claim though,” Khan wrote, referring to Hiddleston’s popular character Loki aka God of Mischief.

Hiddleston can be currently seen in the Disney+ series Loki, wherein he reprises his eponymous role of the God of Mischief from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He has previously played Loki in six MCU films, including Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Endgame (2019).

Khan said that he is looking forward to binge-watching the series. “Lots of love, Tom, and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1,” the superstar added.

Loki, created by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron, started streaming in India on Disney + Hotstar Premium on Wednesday. In addition to Tom Hiddleston, the series also features Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in important roles.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to resume filming his much-awaited film Pathan. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the action thriller also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham on its cast.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

