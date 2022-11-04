‘Shah Rukh Khan pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan,’ says director Siddharth Anand

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is set to open in cinemas on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

By: Mohnish Singh

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is one of the most-anticipated films of 2023. It marks Khan’s return to the silver screen after a huge gap of four years as he was last seen in his home production Zero (2018).

Recently, the makers launched the teaser of the film on the occasion of Khan’s 57th birthday, which received a thunderous response from the audience with everyone praising Khan’s chiselled physique.

Now, director Siddharth Anand had revealed that the superstar has shown incredible dedication to preparing his body for the physically challenging action sequences designed for the film.

“Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, with all the love that he is getting for Pathaan‘s teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get-go and it shows on the screen,” he said.

He further talked about how Khan decided to walk the extra mile and undergo rigorous training sessions to look the part and impress his audience. “He wanted the adrenaline rush, and he wanted the audience to feel the same on-screen through him. The way he built his body, the insane training that he has done to pull off the extremely dangerous stunts, the dangerous terrains and climatic conditions into which he has thrown his body to, and the commitment that he has shown to give India its biggest action spectacle is incredibly commendable,” Siddharth shared. “The way he has endured all the pain to pull off the action that we had designed, is unbelievable. There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan and you have to wait to see the film to witness his intensity with which he has approached the film.”

