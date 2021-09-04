Website Logo
  • Sunday, September 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 440,225
Total Cases 32,945,907
Today's Fatalities 330
Today's Cases 42,618
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 440,225
Total Cases 32,945,907
Today's Fatalities 330
Today's Cases 42,618

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan kicks off shoot for Atlee Kumar’s next in Pune

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting for his much-talked-about pan-India film in Pune. Directed by successful Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar, the untitled film features popular south Indian actress Nayanthara as the female lead.

The makers have reportedly planned a 10-day schedule in Pune. Nayanthara is also part of this schedule. The team will then move to the Film City in Mumbai to kick-start the next schedule.

Buzz has it that south actress Priyamani, who has gained massive popularity among Hindi-speaking audiences also after the great success of The Family Man and His Storyy, will also play a significant role in the upcoming film. She is expected to join SRK and Nayanthara during the ongoing schedule in Pune.

If reports are to be believed, Khan is playing a double role in the film. The makers are planning it as a massive pan-India offering with actors from across the industries joining hands together.

Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and according to some reports, Rana Daggubati are also part of the ensemble cast. From what we hear, the film will be shot over a period of 6-7 months at multiple locations.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will jet off to Europe in October for the last leg of Yash Raj Films’ Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Siddharth Anand is directing the much-awaited thriller. The superstar also has filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial in the pipeline. If all goes well, the untitled film will go before cameras in the first half of 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Exclusive: “I always wanted to make my digital debut with something fresh, something powerful,” says…
Entertainment
Dev Patel’s The Green Knight lands a UK release date
Entertainment
Ankita Lokhande shares how Pavitra Rishta 2.0 came into existence
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan is all praises for his Vikram Vedha remake co-star Hrithik Roshan
Entertainment
Producer Sahu Garapati on direct-to-digital release of Tuck Jagadish: We waited to take the risk,…
Entertainment
John Cena pays tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla
Entertainment
Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif meet Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister…
Entertainment
On Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, first look poster of his final film Sharmaji…
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive: “I’m very excited to give an Asian superhero to new generation,” says…
Entertainment
PETA files complaint against Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies as horse dies on sets…
Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra joins Amitabh Bachchan on the cast of Sooraj Barjatya’s next
Entertainment
Sharman Joshi set to make his debut in Telugu cinema
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Exclusive: “I always wanted to make my digital debut with…
Shah Rukh Khan kicks off shoot for Atlee Kumar’s next…
Dev Patel’s The Green Knight lands a UK release date
Ankita Lokhande shares how Pavitra Rishta 2.0 came into existence
New Zealand unable to keep supermarket attacker locked up: Ardern
Police investigating woman’s fatal fall from Arthur’s Seat