Shah Rukh Khan kicks off shoot for Atlee Kumar’s next in Pune

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting for his much-talked-about pan-India film in Pune. Directed by successful Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar, the untitled film features popular south Indian actress Nayanthara as the female lead.

The makers have reportedly planned a 10-day schedule in Pune. Nayanthara is also part of this schedule. The team will then move to the Film City in Mumbai to kick-start the next schedule.

Buzz has it that south actress Priyamani, who has gained massive popularity among Hindi-speaking audiences also after the great success of The Family Man and His Storyy, will also play a significant role in the upcoming film. She is expected to join SRK and Nayanthara during the ongoing schedule in Pune.

If reports are to be believed, Khan is playing a double role in the film. The makers are planning it as a massive pan-India offering with actors from across the industries joining hands together.

Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and according to some reports, Rana Daggubati are also part of the ensemble cast. From what we hear, the film will be shot over a period of 6-7 months at multiple locations.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will jet off to Europe in October for the last leg of Yash Raj Films’ Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Siddharth Anand is directing the much-awaited thriller. The superstar also has filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial in the pipeline. If all goes well, the untitled film will go before cameras in the first half of 2022.

