Theatre to TV: Shaan Mishra’s journey of passion

The actor reflects on his evolving roles and future ambitions

Shaan Mishra

By: Asjad Nazir

TV STAR Shaan Mishra began his journey in theatre and his talent shone through in productions such as Pani Aaya Gaon Mein and Tu Chanda Mein Aakash. Since then, he has made his mark onscreen with roles in Lovepantii and Maati Se Bandhi Dor, which premiered earlier this year.

Eastern Eye caught up with the actor to discuss his journey, latest projects, future hopes and passion for acting.

What has been your most memorable moment in your acting journey?

There have been many on stage in front of large audiences. It’s difficult to single out just one, as every time my work is appreciated and loved by people, it becomes a cherished moment.

How did you feel being cast in Maati Se Bandhi Dor?

Maati Se Bandhi Dor is significant to me. The platform is Star Plus, and the serial features a talented cast. Working with everyone – from newcomers to established names – has been a rewarding experience. They are wonderful performers who bring out the best in me, offering opportunities to improve, polish my skills and learn a great deal.

Tell us about the part you portray.

My character, Kishore, is a positive and humble college student. He’s the best buddy of the main lead in college. We have a group that hangs out and has fun together. After a long time, I am playing such a great role.

How does this character compare to others you have done?

In the past, I have portrayed grey-shaded roles, negative characters and also positive ones. However, I hadn’t played a college student on TV, until now. It brings back fond memories of my own college days, and it’s refreshing to be in a student environment again.

How do you approach a new role?

As an actor, I’ve played both positive and negative roles, so my approach depends on the story and where I fit in. The character must be well-crafted. I dedicate a lot of effort and preparation to bring it to life, doing all the necessary homework.

What inspires you as an actor?

Many things and people inspire me. I follow Shah Rukh Khan closely. Other actors I admire include Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the late Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Rajpal Yadav, and Ranbir Kapoor. These actors have distinct personalities and immense skill. Watching their performances and their polished craft is a constant source of inspiration. There’s so much to learn from them. They are oceans of knowledge.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

As an audience member, I try to learn something that will enhance my acting whenever I watch a performance. I love films and TV, but whenever possible, I make sure to watch theatre productions – they offer invaluable learning experiences. That’s a must for me. I also enjoy good TV serials and roles.

Do you have a dream role?

I want to do cult films and play the protagonist. Even if I play a negative role, it should be impactful – something people remember for years. A role like that has always been a dream of mine. Working on a dark or cult film is my dream project.

Why do you love being an actor?

Being an actor requires discipline. You wake up early, work out, perform your rituals and prayers, prepare breakfast and then head to the set for a 12-hour workday, ensuring you are on time. Your life becomes structured, which is beneficial. Acting also allows me to entertain people and bring them joy. That’s the most fulfilling part of my life.

Tell us more about your love for acting.

Knowing I can offer people a break from their hectic lives is incredibly rewarding. I love creating entertainment that does just that. Bringing diverse characters to life allows me to live many lives in a single lifetime, which I find amazing. It motivates me to keep entertaining people for as long as I live.

Instagram: @shaanmishra1