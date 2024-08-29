Sexual harassment allegations rock Malayalam film industry

Several prominent film actors and directors are the focus of a police investigation into sexual assault and harassment

Congress Youth workers stage a protest against Ranjith over the alleged allegations of his inappropriate behaviour towards Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra, in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

SEVERAL prominent film actors and directors are the focus of a police investigation into sexual assault and harassment in India’s southern state of Kerala, a case that has added to the outrage in the country over violence against women.

The Malayalam film industry, or Mollywood as it is popularly known, has been rocked by a series of sexual harassment allegations against several actors and directors, coinciding with ongoing protests by doctors across India over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The investigation in Kerala began after police received multiple complaints from female actors accusing male colleagues of sexual harassment and abuse.

The complaints came shortly after a government-appointed panel, the Justice Hema Committee, released a report highlighting widespread sexual harassment and discrimination in the Malayalam film industry.

Mollywood, producing around 150-200 films annually, is a dynamic sector known for its critically acclaimed and progressive cinema from India.

Sparjan Kumar, Inspector-General of Kerala’s South Zone Police, said that nine formal complaints have been lodged against members of the film industry, including prominent actors and a director.

So far, 16 complaints from women in the industry have been received, and a special seven-member police team has been established to investigate these allegations.

Notable actors M Mukesh, Jayasoorya, and Maniyanpilla Raju have been named in the investigation following complaints by female actors. Mukesh, who is also state lawmaker representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), faces a rape charge based on allegations from a woman actor.

The case was registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with rape, at Maradu police station in Kochi.

Additional cases have been filed against Jayasoorya and Maniyanpilla Raju under Section 354 of the IPC, which covers assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

Actor Siddique has also been charged in a separate case involving the alleged rape of an actress eight years ago, while director Ranjith faces allegations of inappropriate conduct dating back to 2009. Both Siddique and Ranjith have resigned from their positions in industry bodies following the allegations.

The controversy has prompted a political row in Kerala. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has expressed support for Mukesh, arguing that he should not resign unless proven guilty. However, senior leaders such as CPI leader Annie Raja have called for Mukesh to step down, stating that he no longer has the moral or legal standing to continue in his post.

K K Shailaja, a senior CPI(M) leader and former minister, said that a special investigation team is thoroughly probing all the allegations. She stressed that the government will not protect any wrongdoers and will act based on the investigation’s findings.

These allegations come in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee’s report, which exposed the pervasive exploitation and harassment of women in the Malayalam film industry. In response, the Kerala government has established a special investigation team to look into the complaints, aiming to ensure a safer working environment for women in the industry.

What is Hema Committee report?

The Hema Committee Report, a landmark investigation into the Malayalam-language film industry in Kerala, has exposed widespread sexual harassment and poor working conditions faced by women.

The 290-page report, led by retired Justice K Hema and submitted to the government in December 2019, was made public only recently after nearly five years of delay due to legal challenges.

It revealed a “mafia of powerful men” controlling the industry and describes the conditions as appalling, with rampant sexual harassment and inadequate facilities like toilets, changing rooms, and transport for women on film sets.

The report was commissioned following the 2017 assault of a leading actress, Bhavana Menon, which brought attention to the mistreatment of women in the industry.

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) petitioned the government for action, highlighting systemic issues. The committee gathered evidence from various industry members, revealing that women were often silenced to protect the industry’s reputation.

The findings show that male actors, producers, and directors demand sexual favours as if it were their right, leaving women with little choice but to comply or abandon their careers.

The committee’s report includes recommendations for improving safety and working conditions, emphasizing that the intent is to make the film industry a safe and viable career option for all.

The report’s release has sparked calls for action against those accused, with public protests and political debates ongoing in Kerala.

Allegations of harassment and abuse in the Indian film industry are not new. In 2018, the #MeToo movement shook Bollywood after actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of inappropriate conduct on a film set in 2008. Patekar denied the accusations.

Since then, Dutta has claimed she has faced professional repercussions, describing the Hema Committee report as “useless” and stating that previous efforts to create safer workplaces for women have failed.

Conversely, Parvathy Thiruvothu, an award-winning actress and a prominent member of the WCC told Asianet news channel that she viewed the release of the report as “a victory.” She said the report has created an opportunity for significant changes in the industry.

Jeo Baby, director of the critically acclaimed film The Great Indian Kitchen, which explored patriarchal structures within the family, expressed a similar sentiment to the BBC.

He acknowledged that while gender issues remain a challenge, there is momentum for change within the industry. “This is the right time to correct this. The film industry has to fight this together,” he said.

(with inputs from agencies)