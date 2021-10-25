Website Logo
  • Monday, October 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 454,712
Total Cases 34,189,774
Today's Fatalities 443
Today's Cases 14,306
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 454,712
Total Cases 34,189,774
Today's Fatalities 443
Today's Cases 14,306

Entertainment

Sets of Prakash Jha’s streaming show Ashram 3 vandalised by Bajrang Dal

Prakash Jha (Photo credit: ANDREW COWIE/AFP/GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bajrang Dal activists went on a rampage on the sets of award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha’s streaming show Ashram 3, in Bhopal on Sunday. They threw ink on Jha and vandalised the sets of his upcoming series, police said.

Reportedly, the members of the right-wing group stated that Ashram, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role of a godman, was an assault on Hinduism and it hurt the community’s sentiments. They claimed that they will not allow the team to resume filming in the state until the title was changed.

Bajrang Dal leader Sushil Sudeley said, “Prakash Jha wrongly portrayed the arrangements in a Hindu ashram in its previous seasons by showing the exploitation of women by gurus. There have been ashrams in Sanatan dharma for the past thousand years that played an important role in building social values. There is no truth in what has been shown in this web series. Will Jha dare to make such a web series on other religions?”

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhopal south, Sai Krishna Thota, said that some people raised objections and staged protests over the name of the web series when its shooting was underway at Old Jail Premises located in Arera Hills. The protesters also threw ink on Prakash Jha and pelted stones, the officer added.

“We blackened the face of Prakash Jha and are searching for Bobby Deol, who should learn from his elder brother Sunny Deol (Bollywood actor and BJP MP), who has played roles in patriotic movies,” Sudeley added.

While no case was registered till the time of going to press, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Irshad Wali said four people were arrested as a preventive action under section 151 of CrPC.

Prakash Jha has not issued any statement so far.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
67th National Film Awards announced; here is the complete list of all the winners
Entertainment
Banita Sandhu shares her experience of working with Shoojit Sircar
Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video’s One Mic Stand Season 2 impresses audiences
Entertainment
New lyrical track from Suriya’s next Jai Bhim out
Entertainment
Sujoy Ghosh on Sonam Kapoor’s Blind release: We will decide next month
Entertainment
Antim trailer: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s film looks like an interesting action thriller
Entertainment
Koozhangal director on movie’s official entry to Oscars: We didn’t expect the film…
Entertainment
67th National Film Awards: Makers of Chhichhore dedicate the award to Sushant Singh…
Entertainment
Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer: John Abraham’s muscles steal the show
Entertainment
Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer: It’s original con artists vs the new ones…
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan announces release date for his next Kurup
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali shoots for Beyond The Star, a docuseries on Salman Khan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
67th National Film Awards announced; here is the complete list…
Life of Pi cast members set the stage for ‘magical’…
Banita Sandhu shares her experience of working with Shoojit Sircar
Sets of Prakash Jha’s streaming show Ashram 3 vandalised by…
Amazon Prime Video’s One Mic Stand Season 2 impresses audiences
New lyrical track from Suriya’s next Jai Bhim out