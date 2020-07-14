Sequel to biographical sports drama Soorma announced

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in principal roles, Soorma was one of the most successful films of 2018. Made on a moderate budget of ₹31 crore, the movie went on to rake in ₹77 crore during its theatrical run at the box-office.

The biographical sports drama was based on the life of well-known hockey player Sandeep Singh, popularly known as Flicker Singh. Singh, the former captain of the Indian hockey team, was honoured with Arjuna Award in 2010. Diljit Dosanjh played him in the film and garnered widespread acclaim for his powerful performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) on Jul 12, 2018 at 7:10pm PDT

Talks about a sequel to the successful film had been around for a long time. Now, Sandeep Singh has himself confirmed that a sequel to his biopic Soorma is indeed happening. The new film will trace his political journey.

Singh took to Twitter to announce the sequel. “After the success and love showered by all on Soorma, now starting with the onward journey of Sandeep Singh as Singh Soorma with my brother and producer Deepak Singh. (I) seek your blessings and support,” Sandeep Singh, who currently holds the office of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister in the Haryana government, wrote in his tweet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sandeep singh (@sandeep_rebirth) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

Though Singh has announced a sequel to his successful sports biopic, there is no update on whether or not Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu will return to reprise their characters in the second installment of the franchise. It will be interesting to know which actors get into their shoes if the two decline the offer to star in the sequel.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.