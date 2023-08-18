Sentence review of speeding driver welcomed by family of pregnant crash victim

Adil Iqbal, 22, had admitted to causing the death of Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester, on May 13

Iqbal, driving his father’s BMW, swerved, and hit a barrier, eventually colliding with Jules-Hough’s car at an estimated speed of 92mph – Image Credit: GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The decision to review the sentence of a speeding driver who caused the death of a pregnant woman has been welcomed by the family.

Frankie Jules-Hough, aged 38, lost her life when Adil Iqbal crashed into her car at a speed of 123mph while recording himself driving.

Jules-Hough was in the car with her two sons and a nephew before the crash.

Adil Iqbal, 22, of Hope Street, Accrington had admitted to causing her death on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester, on May 13. Following the incident, Iqbal was sentenced to 12 years in prison and a further disqualification from driving for 13 years.

Frankie Jules-Hough’s partner, Calvin Buckley, expressed his optimism about this step towards achieving justice.

He emphasised the importance of sending a message about responsible driving and the potential consequences of reckless behaviour.

Buckley highlighted that at the moment, it doesn’t feel like they have received justice for Jules-Hough and her unborn child, the BBC reported.

The fatal crash occurred when Jules-Hough pulled over onto the hard shoulder due to a punctured tire.

Iqbal, driving his father’s BMW, swerved, and hit a barrier, eventually colliding with Jules-Hough’s car at an estimated speed of 92mph.

She suffered fatal brain injuries and died two days later in the hospital, along with her unborn child, already named Neeve.

Additionally, her nine-year-old son and four-year-old nephew, who were also in the car, sustained serious brain injuries and were left in a coma.

The long-term prognosis for their injuries remains uncertain.

Before the collision, Iqbal had been driving recklessly, holding his phone and filming himself, possibly for social media, while tailgating and undertaking other vehicles.

He admitted causing Jules-Hough’s death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to her son and nephew.

Buckley, who rushed to the scene of the crash as emergency services were assisting Jules-Hough, found the 12-year prison sentence to be inadequate. He voiced concerns that lenient sentences might not deter dangerous driving behaviours.

In 2022, legislation increased the maximum sentence for death by dangerous driving from 14 years to life imprisonment.

Considering this, the attorney general has decided to review Iqbal’s sentence through the Court of Appeal.

In a report by the Greater Manchester Police, detective constable Richie Hughes of GMP’s road policing unit conveyed that their thoughts lie with Jules-Hough’s family and her children, who were similarly impacted by the incident.

He sincerely hoped for the sentencing of Iqbal, identified as a dangerous and reckless individual, to provide a sense of closure for her family and loved ones.

He said, “Iqbal’s actions that day were nothing short of appalling. He knowingly and willingly chose to drive his car at those speeds with little regard for other drivers on the motorway at the time.

“He showed absolutely no regard for the law or other road users that day. I’d like to take this opportunity to warn people to please think about how you drive and the high speeds you can reach in vehicles. Think not only of yourself, but your family, your friends, your loved ones and most importantly think about other people who you could hurt.”