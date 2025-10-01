Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Seema Malhotra and Baroness Lawrence host race equalities meeting

Police race action plan and minority groups' access to finance on agenda

Seema Malhotra and Baroness Lawrence host race equalities meeting

Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Seema Malhotra

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 01, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

MINISTER for equalities, Seema Malhotra, this week hosted a race equalities meeting at Downing Street and pledged to work for a fairer society, ahead of Black History Month, observed in October.

Ethnic minority leaders and representatives from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the British Business Bank, the West Midlands Combined Authority, the National Police Chiefs' Council and Avon and Somerset Police attended a meeting of the Race Equality Engagement Group (REEG) on Monday (29).

Its chair is Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

Malhotra said, “No one should be held back or denied opportunities because of their race.

“I am committed to working closely with the group to remove barriers, strengthen accountability and help create a fairer society for communities up and down the country.”

Improving access to investment for ethnic minority led businesses and the Police Race Action Plan were on the agenda for the meeting.

“The Race Equality Engagement Group is working to ensure ethnic minorities' voices are heard having their say on the issues that matter most to them. I look forward to working with members to bring about real and lasting progress on race equality,” said Lawrence.

“Collaboration between ethnic minority communities and the government is crucial in this current climate.”

The REEG, set up in March, aims to strengthen the government's links with ethnic minority communities.

An Equality (Race and Disability) Bill is set to be introduced to address mandatory ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting for large employers, which the government believes would be a significant step towards greater workplace equality.

Black History Month is marked in October and celebrates the contribution of black and ethnic minority leaders, activists and pioneers.

baroness doreen lawrenceracismseema malhotra

Related News

Starmer urges Labour unity to defeat Reform's ‘racist deportation plan’
News

Starmer urges Labour unity to defeat Reform's ‘racist deportation plan’

Deadly stampede in India rally for actor Vijay kills 39
News

Deadly stampede in India rally for actor Vijay kills 39

Tony Matharu wins top honour at Eastern Eye Property Awards
News

Tony Matharu wins top honour at Eastern Eye Property Awards

More For You

Seven men jailed for more than 170 years for Rochdale child sexual exploitation

Seven men jailed for more than 170 years for Rochdale child sexual exploitation

A JUDGE has described how vulnerable young girls were let down by local authorities in northern England as he jailed seven members of a child sexual exploitation gang for between 12 to 35 years on Wednesday (1).

The men, all of south Asian descent, exploited at least two vulnerable white teenage girls in Rochdale, near Manchester, using them as "sex slaves".

Keep ReadingShow less
Old Bailey criminal court

Manpreet Jatana, 34, and Jaskiret Singh Uppal, 36, appeared at the Old Bailey criminal court on Tuesday (30), charged with the murder of Penelope Chandrie. (Photo: iStock)

Couple "deliberately starved" child, court told

A COUPLE charged with the murder of their three-year-old daughter nearly two years ago have been accused of "deliberately starving" the toddler at a court hearing in London.

Manpreet Jatana, 34, and Jaskiret Singh Uppal, 36, appeared at the Old Bailey criminal court on Tuesday (30), charged with the murder of Penelope Chandrie.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shabana Mahmood

'You shouldn’t believe anyone in politics who says they’re not ambitious about the top job because they’re basically lying,' she said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shabana Mahmood signals openness to prime minister role

Shabana Mahmood has suggested she could one day seek to lead the Labour Party, saying politicians who deny ambition for the top job are “basically lying.”

Speaking at a fringe event during the Labour Party conference, the new home secretary said she is committed to serving Keir Starmer but stopped short of ruling out her own leadership ambitions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Online GP booking

The government said the move is aimed at reducing the '8am scramble' when patients try to get through on the phone. (Representational image: iStock)

Online GP booking made mandatory across England

FROM today (October 1), all GP practices in England are required to offer online appointment bookings throughout the day.

The government said the move is aimed at reducing the “8am scramble” when patients try to get through on the phone.

Keep ReadingShow less
​Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage speaks during the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham on September 6, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Farage rejects Starmer’s criticism, calls racism claims a 'low blow'

Highlights

  • Farage accuses Starmer of endangering Reform supporters with racism claims
  • Starmer urges voters to reject Reform and back Labour’s plan to “renew Britain”
  • Labour leader vows to act on illegal immigration while opposing racism
  • Starmer and chancellor Rachel Reeves warn of tough fiscal choices ahead

NIGEL FARAGE has rejected prime minister Keir Starmer’s criticism of Reform UK, saying accusations of racism were a “very, very low blow” that put his party’s supporters and campaigners at risk.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us