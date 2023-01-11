See to believe it! Decade-old music video shows ex boyband star Zayn Malik impeccably dressed as woman

An One Direction music video from 2013 has shown one ‘woman’ member which is actually the British Pakistani singer who was a teenager then.

(L-R) Zayn Malik before make-up and after he ‘became’ a woman for the music video. (Picture: YouTube/One Direction – Best Song Ever (Behind The Scenes))

By: Shubham Ghosh

A decade-old music video featuring British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik has left his fans puzzled, thanks to a make-up transformation which ‘changed’ him into a woman.

According to a report by The Mirror, the former member of boy band One Direction dressed as a woman in its ‘Best Ever Song’ video from 2013. Malik was 19 then.

The singer donned the role of ‘Veronica’ and devoted hours for the hair and make-up for the clip which was recently shared by his mother.

She also posted behind-the-scenes footage from one of the band’s biggest songs, the report added.

It was not easy for Malik to play the role initially as he struggled to walk in a tight pencil skirt and heels.

“I can’t walk like a lady, man. That’s not going to happen. It would be funnier if I walk like a man,” the youngster said.

The video showed Malik covering his tattoos and wearing a long brunette wig, grey blouse, and glasses.

Recently, the singer impressed One Direction fans by singing ‘Night Changes’, seven years after he exited the band due to alleged stress.

The song is from the group’s fourth studio album and Malik’s acapella version sent the fans into a frenzy after sharing it on Instagram.

The ecstatic admirers gave reviews with broad praise for Malik’s singing talent on social media.

One wrote, for instance, “Zayn singing 1d songs in 2022 is literally the best thing could ever happen.”

After being assembled on the X Factor in 2010, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan, along with Malik, earned millions of fans around the world.

Malik decided to quit the company in 2015 and in his first book released the next year, he recalled his decision to leave One Direction.

He wrote, “I had been in a bad place for a while and I didn’t see myself getting out of it unless I made a change.

“My relationship with my [ex] fiancee Perrie [Edwards] was breaking down. To make matters worse, there were so many crazy stories flying around in the newspapers about us.”

He added that he “just wanted to disappear for a while” before deciding to exit the band at a One Direction concert in Hong Kong.

“I wasn’t going to spend another minute doing something which made me ill and which I no longer believed in,” he said.

“I couldn’t see that there was anything left for me to give or to gain from staying,’ he added. “It wasn’t worth it.