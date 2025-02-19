Security forces kill 30 terrorists in northwest Pakistan

SECURITY forces in Pakistan killed at least 30 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Tuesday.
According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation took place on Monday in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan district following reports of terrorist presence.
The security forces engaged the location and killed 30 terrorists, the statement said. A sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the area, ISPR added.
Prime minister Shahbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s governor praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for the successful operation.
Last week, four Pakistan Army soldiers were killed, and six terrorists were neutralised in a similar IBO in North Waziristan.
Pakistan saw a 42 per cent rise in terror attacks in January 2025 compared to the previous month, according to data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.
The country has faced increased terrorist attacks, particularly targeting law enforcement and security forces, since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
(With inputs from PTI)