AR Rahman meets Sam Altman to build AI-powered ‘Secret Mountain’ project for Indian creators

The Oscar-winning composer is building a metaverse-led platform, Secret Mountain, to unite artists across cultures using AI and Web3 tools.

AR Rahman AI project

AR Rahman and Sam Altman smile after their meeting at OpenAI office

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 26, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it's public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • AR Rahman met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to discuss his AI-driven musical project, Secret Mountain.
  • The project aims to empower Indian creators through AI and build a global virtual music band.
  • Rahman envisions an immersive metaverse experience with characters from diverse cultures.
  • The initiative will use Hedera’s distributed ledger tech and metahuman storytelling tools.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has officially announced his collaboration with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for his ambitious AI-powered project, Secret Mountain. Sharing an image from their meeting on social media, Rahman described their discussions around using artificial intelligence to uplift and empower Indian creators facing generational challenges.

The project is a unique fusion of AI, immersive storytelling, and global music culture, with Rahman at the helm as its creative visionary. At a time when conversations around AI and creativity are growing louder, this collaboration signals a significant step in shaping how Indian artists interact with future tech.

What is AR Rahman’s Secret Mountain and how does AI power it?

Rahman introduced Secret Mountain in February 2024 via a YouTube video titled Introducing the Secret Mountain. The animated clip narrates the story of Luna, a young woman who escapes the mindless cycle of digital distractions and enters a mystical world filled with musical characters from various cultures, including names like Cara, Ekam, David, and Aafia.

The video hinted at a virtual, metaverse-led musical space that brings together diverse voices across geographies. The project is built using Hedera, a distributed ledger technology known for secure and scalable digital frameworks. Hedera has described Secret Mountain as a “metahuman” project, indicating characters that exist in the digital realm with lifelike features and voices.

Why did AR Rahman meet Sam Altman?

Rahman met Altman at OpenAI’s San Francisco office to explore how artificial intelligence can be used to solve creative, cultural, and generational barriers, particularly in India. In his post, Rahman wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet @sama at his office. We discussed Secret Mountain, our virtual global band, and ways to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools.”

OpenAI VP Srinivas Narayanan added that Rahman also held a Q&A session at OpenAI, where he elaborated on his artistic vision and how AI intersects with storytelling and music. Narayanan called Rahman a “true innovator,” highlighting his past work with immersive technologies like VR film Le Musk.

 

How will Secret Mountain impact Indian and global creators?

Rahman plans to bring together musicians, singers, and mentors from across the globe, including Ireland, China, Africa, and India onto a single, interactive platform. His core message: music transcends borders, and AI can amplify its reach.

By combining Indian classical sounds with modern AI tools, Rahman hopes to create new opportunities for emerging talent and reshape how global audiences experience music. He also wants to break down technological barriers for Indian creators, offering tools that can support their artistic expression in more accessible ways.

The composer said that while AI can initiate a composition or concept, “the human element, the emotional depth and creativity, remains irreplaceable.”

What else is AR Rahman working on?

In addition to Secret Mountain, Rahman is collaborating with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer on the soundtrack for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. He has also been praised for his work on Chhaava, Kadhalikka Neramillai, and Thug Life. Upcoming projects include Tere Ishk Mein and Peddi.


Through Secret Mountain, Rahman is not just composing, he’s shaping the future of music at the intersection of AI, culture, and storytelling.

