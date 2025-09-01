SCO declaration slams Pahalgam attack, calls for united action on terror

Highlights:
- SCO condemns terror attack in Pahalgam and echoes India’s stance on “double standards”.
- Leaders call for justice for perpetrators of attacks in Pahalgam and Balochistan.
- Declaration criticises Israeli military strikes in Gaza causing civilian casualties.
- SCO stresses UN’s central role in global counter-terrorism strategy.
THE SHANGHAI Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and agreed with India’s position that “double standards” in tackling terrorism are not acceptable.
The grouping outlined its position in a declaration at the end of its two-day annual summit in the Chinese port city, attended by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russian president Vladimir Putin and other leaders.
SCO stance on regional security
The declaration highlighted regional security as a priority and described terrorism as a major challenge.
“The member states strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22,” it said.
The SCO also condemned terror strikes in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, including those in Khuzdar and on the Jaffer Express.
“They (member states) expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice,” the declaration said.
Condemnation of Gaza strikes
The SCO members also criticised the military strikes by Israel in Gaza, noting that they have caused civilian casualties and created a humanitarian crisis in the region.
No place for double standards
Reaffirming its commitment to fighting terrorism, separatism and extremism, the SCO said it opposed attempts to use such groups for “mercenary purposes.”
“The member states strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stress that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable, and call on the international community to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists,” it said.
The SCO underlined the role of sovereign states and their authorities in countering terrorist and extremist threats. It also said the United Nations has the central role in implementing relevant Security Council resolutions and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, in line with the UN Charter and international law, to jointly counter terrorist groups.
(With inputs from agencies)