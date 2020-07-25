Scientists call for effective test-and-trace system in the UK to avoid second wave of Covid-19 in winter

BRITAIN must build a more effective test-and-trace system to spot and contain coronavirus outbreaks to avoid a potentially devastating second wave of infections this winter, experts told the Lords science committee.

The next two months are ‘critical’ and the country must ensure that local outbreak teams are ready to handle the resurgence of infections, they said.

According to experts, public should obey social distancing rules, wear face masks when required, and maintain hand hygiene.

Prof Venki Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society told the Lords science committee a second was not inevitable ‘but it will happen if we are complacent’.

“No matter how successful countries have been at suppressing the virus, the moment restrictions are released, there is always a resurgence,” said Prof Ramakrishnan.

“All the public health measures we’ve introduced now, including the use of face masks, should be maintained through the winter,”

He added that a second wave will only happen if people ‘stop being vigilant’.

He urged ministers to adopt a goal of slashing prevalence to one case per million in the population.

Professor Anne Johnson at the Academy of Medical Sciences said it was “absolutely critical” to reduce transmission in health and social care settings which are responsible for a substantial portion of the epidemic.

Prof Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said that the safety of care homes, hospitals and the wider health system should be given top priority.

“There is no doubt there will be further outbreaks. Whether it will be a second wave, a tsunami or not, depends on how well we are doing.”

Prof Paul Nurse, director of the Francis Crick Institute in London, opined that private and public laboratories should be ‘used properly’ to increase testing.