School in Lewisham ‘devastated’ by teacher’s death

Sabina Nessa (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE head of Rushey Green primary school in Lewisham has described Sabina Nessa, 28, who was found dead in Kidbrooke as a ‘brilliant teacher’.

Lisa Williams told The Guardian that Nessa was ‘kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils’.

Nessa was a teacher at the school and her suspected murder is currently under investigation.

“We are devastated by Sabina’s tragic death. She was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils,” Williams told the newspaper.

“She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad. As a school, we are supporting each other through this very difficult time, and we will be providing specialist support to those who need it.”

Nessa’s body was found near a community centre on Saturday (18).

The Metropolitan Police said that her death was being treated as murder. A man in his 40s who was arrested on suspicion of killing her has been released under further investigation.

The Met said a postmortem carried out at Greenwich mortuary on Monday (20) was inconclusive, and Nessa’s family had been told.

Police urge witnesses and those with information about this incident to come forward.

“We are working around the clock to deliver justice for the family of this young woman, and we need your help to do it,” the Met said in a statement.