SBI UK opens new City of London branch

By: EasternEye

STATE Bank of India (UK) Limited (SBI UK) has opened its new City of London branch premises at 36 King Street, EC2V 8BB.

Speaking at the event, Setty said, “The opening of the new premises for the City of London branch symbolises SBI’s strategic focus on strengthening its services in the United Kingdom and our unwavering commitment to our customers.”

Sudhir Sharma, CEO of SBI UK Ltd, emphasised the importance of maintaining physical branches. “This new premises demonstrates our dedication to serve local communities by providing customer-focused banking services,” he said.

Located near the Guildhall, the branch features modern amenities, including Safe Deposit Lockers introduced for the first time at this location. SBI UK Ltd, a subsidiary of State Bank of India since 2018, operates 11 branches across the UK.

