SBI UK celebrates 50th anniversary of Southall branch

By: Vivek Mishra

The State Bank of India Limited (SBI UK) celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Southall branch on Monday, July 15.

The event was attended by customers, guests, and SBI UK staff.

Sudhir Sharma, chief executive officer of SBI UK, expressed gratitude to customers and staff. “This 50-year journey is a testament to the trust and support we have received from our customers and the dedication of our staff. We reaffirm our commitment to providing innovative banking solutions and unparalleled service,” he said.

Sakuntala Sanyal, executive director and deputy CEO of SBI UK, said, “The Southall branch’s legacy reflects our commitment to the financial needs of the Southall community. We anticipate many more years of successful partnerships and growth.”

Virendra Sharma, former MP for Ealing Southall, praised the bank’s impact. “I have witnessed the positive impact SBI UK has had on our community. Their dedication to reliable and accessible banking services has been invaluable,” he said.

SBI UK is a UK subsidiary of the State Bank of India, one of the leading banks in the world and a Fortune 500 company. SBI UK has 11 branches in the country.