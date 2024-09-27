Savita Singh: ‘Blending eastern melodies with western rhythms is an ongoing project’

By blending classic Bollywood with contemporary Caribbean rhythms, Singh has connected with audiences across generations and built cultural bridges.

Savita Singh

By: Asjad Nazir

CHUTNEY music has beautifully blended Indian and Caribbean cultures to create vibrant songs powered by pulsating beats.

One of the finest female exponents in this male-dominated genre is popular singer Savita Singh. With her soulful voice and superb stage presence, she has entertained audiences with hit songs like Sona Re.

By blending classic Bollywood with contemporary Caribbean rhythms, she has connected with audiences across generations and built cultural bridges.

Eastern Eye caught up with the Trinidad and Tobago-based star to discuss her unique journey, chutney music and ambition to take it global.

She also spoke about her inspirations, love for live performance, connections to India and Bollywood’s influence.

How do you reflect on your journey so far?

It has been a blessed, yet tumultuous journey filled with ups and downs. I am honoured to have met so many wonderful people in my career, which spans over two decades. My global fan base has been a source of enduring love and support. The journey has had its rough patches, but these challenges have also lifted my music and life. My path is always evolving.

Tell us more about that.

It is dynamic and some times unpredictable. I still feel like I have a long way to go and much to accomplish in terms of musical fusion, integrating cultural strains, and uniting people across continents. I take pride in ap – pealing to tradition while bringing a modern touch to our culture.

What’s your most memorable moment?

I have many memorable moments. Winning the Emerging Voices season two song competition in Guyana in 2017 was a stand out. Another was when my flagship hit, Sona Re, crossed 15 million views earlier this year. Reaching so many fans globally was both humbling and incredibly satisfying.

Who has been your biggest influence?

My biggest influence was my father, who gave me an innate love for singing and Hindi songs. My teachers in East Trinidad also inspired me and guided my early stage performances.

Has Bollywood music inspired you?

Bollywood music, from the 1950s to today, has been a tremendous source of inspiration. I grew up listening to legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, and Asha Bhosle. The soulful music and powerful lyrics deeply connected with me and anchored my early love for the classics. Bolly – wood has anchored my love for music. Its influence on my career is immeasurable.

Which of your songs is the closest to your heart?

Sona Re is closest to my heart, but all my songs carry different meanings and experiences. Each is a part of my journey, so I feel attached to them all.

What do you love most about chutney music?

Chutney music is the soul and rhythm of the indentured East Indian community in the Caribbean. It blends with the West Indian vibes of calypso and soca. Unique to our region, it is our musical gift to the world. I love its ability to transcend age, ethnicity, caste, gender, and class. It is a unifying musical form in times of uncertainty and conflict.

How important is live performance to you?

My career was born on stage. The thrill of stepping onto the stage, the nervous energy of a live performance, and the excitement of interacting with the audience are invaluable to me. People pay their hard-earned money to be captivated, and when they leave happy and fulfilled, it means the world to me. Live performance brings joy and contentment to people, and that is my nirvana.

What is your musical master plan?

There is a lot in the works. I am excited to collaborate with illustrious artists and musicians. Blending eastern melodies with western rhythms is an ongoing project. I want to contribute more to positive musical offerings that inspire the youth. While I will continue recording cover songs, I am focusing on my evolving repertoire of original music and groundbreaking lyrics. I also have a growing interest in songwriting and design, which are finding new expression in my work.

How much would you love to take your music across India?

India is not just a country; it is my musical mecca and a source of pride and inspiration. I would love for my music to find deeper roots in Indian soil. I am, both musically and literally, a product of India. Having my songs resonate with the people of India would be a lifelong achievement, like returning love from the Caribbean to the Indian subcontinent.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

I would love to collaborate with Shreya Ghoshal. She a remarkable singers, known for her versatility and vocal expressions. She truly is the ‘queen of dynamics’.

What music dominates your playlist?

I enjoy classic Hindi songs, modern film tracks, and upbeat tunes that lift my spirits. My playlist also includes vibrant Caribbean genres like soca and reggae.

What inspires you as a singer?

God is my inspiration. My devotion to Lord Shiva has carried me along my path. My parents, family and dear friends have encouraged my success. And my fans are my oxygen; they give me life in music.

If you could master something new in music, what would it be?

Good question. I wish I could play a variety of musical instruments that would complement my music. The violin and steel pan come to mind.

Why do you love music?

Music is love, and love is life. It is the creative expression of the heart and has the power to unite people and nations. I see myself as just one artist among many who bring love to the heart and stage.