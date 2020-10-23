Saumya Tandon congratulates Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain team on clocking 1400 episodes

By: Mohnish Singh







Saumya Tandon has congratulated the entire team of her last show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain for successfully clocking 1400 episodes. The actress, who played the lead character of Anita Vibhuti Narayan on BGPH, bid adieu to the show in the month of August.

On the occasion of completing 1400 episodes, the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain had sent a cake to Tandon. The actress made a beautiful video with the cake and congratulated the makers and the entire cast and crew of the show for achieving the milestone.

“I want to congratulate the show for completing 1400 episodes. This a great achievement. This is just the beginning. There are going to be many more episodes which will come to entertain the audience and ones which they will love. My good wishes are always with the show and the team,” Tandon says in the video.







She goes on to add, “I want to thank the channel and the makers for sending me this cake. I was with the show for 5 years although I am not part of them, they still remembered me. This show will always be special to me. I am sure the show is special to everyone else as well.”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which hit the airwaves on 2nd March, 2015, is one of the top-rated shows on &TV. Produced by Binaifer Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions, the sitcom also features experienced actors Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, and Shubhangi Atre in lead characters.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











