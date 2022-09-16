Saudi man, nicknamed as polygamist of the century, marries 53 times for ‘stability and peace of mind’

Abu Abdullah is now nicknamed as the ‘polygamist of the century’.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A 63-year-old Saudi man has claimed that he had married 53 women in 43 years to find ‘stability and peace of mind’, according to a media report.

Abu Abdullah, now nicknamed as the ‘polygamist of the century’, has said that currently married to one woman and has no intention to remarry, the Gulf News reported.

“When I married for the first time, I did not plan to marry more than one woman because I was feeling comfortable and had children. But after a while, problems happened and I decided to marry again when I was 23 years old and I informed my wife of my decision,” he was quoted as saying by a local TV channel.

According to the report, his ‘series of marriages’ started when he had an argument with his first and second wife. Later, he was forced to marry a third and fourth time.

Abdullah revealed that the first, second, and third wives were all eventually divorced.

His first marriage happened when he was just 20 years to a woman who was six years older than him. He added that the shortest possible marriage lasted just one night.

But there were problems with his wife, so he decided to marry again at 23. He informed his first wife of his decision. When his first and second wives had issues with each other, Abdullah decided to marry again and again.

“Every man in the world wishes to have one woman and remain with her forever. Stability is not to be found with a young woman, but with an old one,” he said.

The Gulf News report added that most of his marriages were with women from Saudi Arabia. However, he also married foreign women during his overseas trips.