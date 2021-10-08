Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,127
Total Cases 33,915,569
Today's Fatalities 271
Today's Cases 21,257

CRICKET

Sarfaraz returns as Pakistan make three changes to World Cup squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed of Pakistan (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB)

By: Sarwar Alam

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed makes a surprise return in three changes to Pakistan’s World Cup squad, selectors said Friday.

The 34-year-old Sarfaraz was not in the 15-man squad announced last month but all 16 teams competing in the event had October 10 as the deadline to make any changes.

The Twenty20 World Cup starts in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from October 17.

Pakistan’s chief selector Mohammad Wasim said changes were made after taking into account performances in the ongoing National Twenty20 tournament.

“After reviewing player performances and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2021,” Wasim was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board release.

Haider, dropped from the initial squad after violating a bio-secure bubble in the Pakistan Super League in the UAE in June, has amassed 315 runs in eight games with three fifties in the national event.

Wasim said top order batsman Sohaib Maqsood is included in the squad subject to fitness and medical advice after he suffered a lower back disc problem.

The three players who were in the original squad and are now left out are batsman Khushdil Shah, deputy wicketkeeper Azam Khan and pacer Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan is in Group 2 of the Super 12 stages of the World Cup and play their opening match against archrivals India in Dubai on October 24.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood

Travelling reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir

sh/jfx

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
England cricket chairman steps down after Pakistan criticism
CRICKET
Pakistan paceman Shaheen Afridi signs for Middlesex
CRICKET
Stokes has second finger operation, may miss Ashes
Sports
Online abuse stopped me from coaching, says Akram
Sports
Botham questions England desire for ‘ultimate’ Ashes test
CRICKET
Holding slams ‘arrogant’ England for pulling out of Pakistan tours
CRICKET
England committed to Ashes after Root confirms participation
CRICKET
New Zealand coach says no tension around T20 opener against Pakistan
IPL 2021
Hetmyer steers Delhi Capitals to top of IPL table
CRICKET
Australia ‘flexible and practical’ for Ashes, says minister
IPL 2021
IPL will help England’s World Cup charge, says Tymal Mills
HEADLINE STORY
Sri Lanka minister slams police probe into cricket world cup
Eastern Eye

Videos

5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Migrant-dependent NHS battles staffing crisis
Angry Sikhs march in Indian Kashmir after teachers shot
Sarfaraz returns as Pakistan make three changes to World Cup…
Delhi top IPL table, champions Mumbai crash out
Tiger Shroff calls it a wrap on his next Heropanti…
Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan approached to headline Maddock Films’…