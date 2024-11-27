  • Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Sara Sharif’s father accused of ‘controlling narrative’

Michael Ivers KC strongly defended Faisal Malik during the trial

Sara Sharif (Image credit: Surrey Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE murder trial at the Old Bailey has exposed the alleged prolonged abuse of ten-year-old Sara Sharif, with prosecutors suggesting her father is still “controlling the narrative” even during legal proceedings.

Urfan Sharif, 43, along with his wife Beinash Batool, 30, and Faisal Malik, 29, stand accused of murdering Sara and causing or allowing her death. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During closing arguments, Michael Ivers KC, representing Malik, strongly defended his client. “He gave his teeth marks because he’d never bitten, never burnt, never hit,” Ivers said, stressing that there was no direct evidence linking Malik to Sara’s death.

The court heard distressing evidence of Sara’s suffering, revealing she had endured more than two years of abuse before her body was discovered at the family home in Woking, Surrey, last August.

Her remains bore dozens of injuries, indicating systematic mistreatment. Urfan previously admitted responsibility for Sara’s death but denied any intention to kill her.

During his testimony, he contradicted earlier statements, specifically denying beating Sara on 6 August 2023, just two days before her death.

Ivers suggested that Urfan’s changing narrative was strategic, stating, “Urfan Sharif is controlling the narrative even now.” He argued that the potential cause of Sara’s death might be straightforward – the beating Urfan initially acknowledged.

According to him, the prosecution’s case relies heavily on circumstantial evidence. He described the allegations against his client as “bluntly laughable” and highlighted inconsistencies in the prosecution’s argument.

“In a nutshell, he [Urfan] accepted a beating that he had delivered on the 6th and there was then some breaks ….in the end we got to a position where the indictment wasn’t put again. What if it was, what if he had pleaded guilty….and the Crown were asking questions based upon what had happened on the 6th?,” Ivers KC was quoted as saying.

“If he’d said yes, if he’d said guilty, do you think anybody would be scratching around trying to add a bruise to a bite etc…etc…some cumulative effect when the answer is staring at you in the face about what caused her death. Urfan Sharif is controlling the narrative even now.”

With closing speeches completed, the judge has now begun summarising the case for the jury, who will ultimately determine the fate of the three defendants.

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

Jay Bhattacharya named to lead top health institute by Trump
News

Britain poised for landmark assisted dying vote
News

‘Harshita Brella faced dowry harassment from husband’
HEADLINE STORY

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, becomes youngest player sold in IPL history
News

Starmer pushes employment reforms, says country ‘isn’t working’
HEADLINE STORY

Tax hikes could deter hiring and investment, CBI warns
HEADLINE STORY

India criticises $300 bn climate finance target at COP29
HEADLINE STORY

Rishabh Pant becomes IPL’s most expensive player at £2.54 million
News

Four dead, travel disrupted as Storm Bert’s impact continues
News

Shabana Mahmood opposes assisted dying bill ahead of Commons vote
News

Sectarian violence in northwestern Pakistan leaves 82 dead
News

Sara Sharif: Defence lawyer condemns father’s actions
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sara Sharif’s father accused of ‘controlling narrative’
Smithfield Market Smithfield Market to close by 2028 after nearly 900 years
Allan Leighton returns to revive Asda
Smoking representational Law to gradually ban smoking advances in parliament
Baller League KSI, Ronaldinho, and Lineker to launch Baller League in UK…
Indian classical music event held at Sri Mahalakshmi Temple