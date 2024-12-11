'Chatterbox with biggest smile': Headteacher pays tribute to Sara Sharif

SARA SHARIF, a ten-year-old girl who suffered fatal abuse at the hands of her father and stepmother, is being remembered as a cheerful and caring pupil with a love for singing.
Her father, Urfan Sharif, 42, and stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, were found guilty on 11 December of her murder at their home in Woking, Surrey, on 8 August 2023. Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child.
Sara was discovered dead in her bunkbed on 10 August 2023, following what prosecutors described as a prolonged “campaign of abuse”.
Her death shocked her school community, where she was remembered as a “chatterbox” who dreamed of performing on The X Factor.
Jacquie Chambers, head teacher at St Mary’s Primary School in West Byfleet, Surrey, described Sara as a “cheerful little soul” who loved helping younger pupils and writing songs.
“She said she wanted to win The X Factor, and she stood by that,” Ms Chambers told the BBC.
The school has since honoured Sara with a buddy bench and the Sara Singing Award, an annual music trophy to celebrate talented students.
A memorial ceremony held at the school featured performances of her favourite songs, Memories by Maroon 5 and Count on Me by Bruno Mars.
Her friends also created a memory box containing photos, messages, and a white feather that fell during the service.
“She was full of energy and life,” Chambers said. “Sara had the cutest, biggest smile with her little cheeks, and she will always be remembered.”
Sara attended St Mary’s from Year 2 to Year 5 before being withdrawn for homeschooling in April 2023.
Concerns about bruising on her face were raised by school staff in March 2023, but these were under investigation by social services when she was removed from the school.
An official review into her case is ongoing.