Sanjeev Kohli honours his father in new Glasgow print St. Parduman of Glasgow

Highlights

Limited-edition artwork pays tribute to Parduman Singh Kohli

Piece blends iconography, Mughal influences and Glasgow imagery

Edition of 50 launches 5 March at Glasgow Print Studio

A tribute shaped by memory and place

Actor, writer and comedian Sanjeev Kohli has created St. Parduman of Glasgow, a new print developed through the Call & Response initiative at Glasgow Print Studio. The digital work, finished with screenprinted gold, is a personal homage to his late father, Parduman Singh Kohli, reflecting on belonging and identity in the city the family called home.

Reimagining his father through the visual language of sainthood, Kohli draws a connection with Glasgow’s spiritual symbolism, framing the piece as both a family tribute and a wider meditation on place.

Symbolism, heritage and collaboration

Created with master printer Murray Robertson, the composition combines traditional religious imagery with the Glasgow cityscape. Elements inspired by 17th-century Mughal miniature painting sit alongside Paisley motifs, bridging South Asian and Scottish visual traditions.

The work incorporates the bird, bell, fish and tree from Glasgow’s coat of arms, while a sandstone tenement gable-end anchors the image within the city’s architectural identity.

Kohli draws a connection with Glasgow’s spiritual symbolism Sanjeev Kohli

Language and identity at the centre

Running through the artwork is the phrase “I Belong to Glasgow”, presented in English and Punjabi, including Gurmukhi script, underscoring themes of migration and cultural continuity. Kohli’s parents moved from India to the UK in 1966 and settled in Glasgow in the early 1970s, and his father was described at his 2024 funeral as “an adopted son of Glasgow”.

Parents of Sanjeev Kohli Sanjeev Kohli

The edition of 50 prints, priced at £200, will be available through the studio’s gallery and online shop, marking the latest release in the collaborative Call & Response series.