Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 12, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on casting Ajay Devgn in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which hit the marquee on February 25, has been performing exceptionally well at the ticket window.

Though Gangubai Kathiawadi is an Alia Bhatt show all the way, one cannot forget the powerful cameo appearance by superstar Ajay Devgn who appears in the role of gangster Karim Lala.

Talking to a publication, Bhansali said that the extended cameo required Devgn’s gravitas. “I needed an actor who immediately exudes a certain gravitas, a certain kind of dignity and strength. Ajay has all of this. The minute he walks into the film, audiences are with him. Also, the fact that he has not changed one bit over the years since I worked with him last in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) makes him a rarity. He still has the wonderful habit of arriving one hour before shooting on the sets to get into character and to get familiar with his lines.”

The filmmaker went on to reveal that Alia Bhatt was initially intimidated by Devgn, but the superstar put her at ease in no time at all. “He is a director’s delight and a considerate co-star. He guided her through the tough dramatic lines that they had together,” he added.

Meanwhile, producer Jayantilal Gada has confirmed that Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on Netflix after 8 weeks of its theatrical run.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Mission Cinderella sold to Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals how her character in Turning Red resembles her
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil calls out Kim Kardashian for work ethic remark
Big Interview
Prabhas: Scripting success
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to now release on Sept 28, 2023
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar: I don’t carry the burden of box office
Entertainment
Composer Devi Sri Prasad in high demand after the success of Pushpa album
Entertainment
Celebrating Alia Bhatt
Entertainment
A great love for Shreya Ghoshal
Entertainment
Women In Arts festival: ‘Being a musician is all about performing live’
Entertainment
Abu Aleeha: ‘Serial killer’s story needs telling’
Entertainment
Netflix renews Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Never Have I Ever for fourth and final season
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on casting Ajay Devgn in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Akshay Kumar’s Mission Cinderella sold to Disney+ Hotstar
US to continue to support India with equipment
Indian American doctor killed trying to stop carjacking
UK man gets life term in jail for plot to…
India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan