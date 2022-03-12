Sanjay Leela Bhansali on casting Ajay Devgn in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which hit the marquee on February 25, has been performing exceptionally well at the ticket window.

Though Gangubai Kathiawadi is an Alia Bhatt show all the way, one cannot forget the powerful cameo appearance by superstar Ajay Devgn who appears in the role of gangster Karim Lala.

Talking to a publication, Bhansali said that the extended cameo required Devgn’s gravitas. “I needed an actor who immediately exudes a certain gravitas, a certain kind of dignity and strength. Ajay has all of this. The minute he walks into the film, audiences are with him. Also, the fact that he has not changed one bit over the years since I worked with him last in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) makes him a rarity. He still has the wonderful habit of arriving one hour before shooting on the sets to get into character and to get familiar with his lines.”

The filmmaker went on to reveal that Alia Bhatt was initially intimidated by Devgn, but the superstar put her at ease in no time at all. “He is a director’s delight and a considerate co-star. He guided her through the tough dramatic lines that they had together,” he added.

Meanwhile, producer Jayantilal Gada has confirmed that Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on Netflix after 8 weeks of its theatrical run.

