Sanjay Gupta: Mumbai Saga belongs to the theatres

Murtuza Iqbal







Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, and Kajal Aggarwal was slated to release in June this year. But due to the pandemic, the film has been postponed. While many filmmakers are planning to release their movies on OTT platforms, Gupta recently tweeted that Mumbai Saga belongs to theatres.

The filmmaker in a tweet wrote, “#MUMBAISAGA We are in the thick of final edits, VFX, BGM, SFX, DI Grading & final sound mixing. Everyday with every moment my team & I feel only one common emotion… MUMBAI SAGA BELONGS TO THE THEATRES. It’s been solely & single heartedly made for the big screen experience!”

In another tweet, Gupta wrote, “A good meal at YOKO’S or KOBE’S can only be enjoyed there. You cannot bring it home & lose the sizzle which is the USP of that meal. The same is the case of some movies that have been conceived & made to be enjoyed with 100s of others in unison in cinema halls. #MumbaiSaga.”







In the last tweet about the movie, he mentioned, “And the more we see it & experience it everyday the more convinced we are that it needs THEATRES. #MumbaiSaga.”

While in India Central government has allowed theatres to reopen with 50 percent occupancy, a few state governments are yet to allow theatres to reopen.

Talking about Mumbai Saga, the film is set in the 80s and 90s and also stars Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, and Mahesh Manjrekar.





