Sania Mirza says Farah Khan saved her from panic attack after divorce on her podcast 'Serving It Up with Sania'

Highlights:

Sania Mirza admits single motherhood has been “very hard” after her divorce.

She says a panic attack once left her shaking before a live show.

Farah Khan was at her side and left a shoot to help.

Conversation happened on Sania’s YouTube show Serving It Up with Sania.

The chat also touched on Farah’s childhood and family hardship.

Sania Mirza, the tennis star turned TV host, spoke plainly about life as a single mother and the strain it brings. On Serving It Up with Sania she spoke about a moment, a panic attack before a live show, that changed how she works now. She said she does it all for her son, Izhaan.

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza speak about friendship and resilience on Serving It Up with Sania Instagram/mirzasaniar





Why single motherhood changed things for Sania Mirza

Sania used the phrase again and again. Being a single mother shifted her schedule. It changed travel, training, and sleep. She was clear about shame and strength. She said small things matter now, like school runs and bedtime.





What happened on the day of the panic attack

Sania described the morning. She was shivering right before a live show and nearly walked away. Farah Khan left a shoot and rushed in her pyjamas, Sania said. “You told me, ‘No matter what, you’re doing this show,’” Sania recalled.

Sania Mirza opens up about panic attacks after her divorce from Shoaib Malik Getty Images





How fans reacted to Sania Mirza's single mother reveal

Majority praised her on social media posts. People noted how rare such frankness still is. The media picked up the clip quickly. But the clip is only part of a longer, softer conversation.





Farah Khan’s own story and why it mattered here

Farah shifted the talk away from court wins. She spoke about her childhood, about money lost and a father who drank. “We went from five bedrooms to one hall,” she said.

Farah Khan says she ran from her set to help Sania Mirza during panic attack after Shoaib Malik divorce Getty Images





Sania married Shoaib Malik in 2010 and they had Izhaan in 2018. Their divorce was confirmed in January 2024. Sania continues working and the episode ends with a quiet line: everything she does now is for Izhaan.