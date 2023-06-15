‘Sangam’: A trendsetting love triangle in Bollywood

The movie also had unforgettable songs, eyecatching international locations, and standout performances from lead stars Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar

Raj Kapoor (left) and Rajendra Kumar in ‘Sangam’

By: Asjad Nazir

When romantic drama Sangam was released on June 18, 1964, it became a huge blockbuster success. The love triangle, regularly listed as one of the greatest Bollywood movies ever made, had iconic moments, and influenced many filmmakers in subsequent decades.

Eastern Eye decided to celebrate the film’s 49th anniversary by presenting 20 interesting facts connected to it.