  • Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Samsung workers in India end strike after pay deal

The strike marked the conglomerate’s latest outbreak of employee discontent

Workers stage a protest to demand higher wages and recognition of their union, at Samsung India’s plant in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai on September 11, 2024. (Photo by R.SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS workers in southern India have ended a month-long strike over pay and working conditions after “welfare measures” were agreed, the state industry minister said.

Samsung “announced several welfare measures in the interest of the workers”, Tamil Nadu state minister T.R.B Rajaa said in a statement.

“The strike at the Samsung factory has come to an end, and all the workers are resuming work.”

A spokesperson for Samsung India welcomed the decision to end the work stoppage, saying: “We will not take action against workers who merely participated in the illegal strike.

“We are committed to work closely with our workers to make the Chennai factory a great place to work.”

India is the world’s most populous country and its growing middle class is an important growth market for Samsung, a company whose output accounts for nearly a quarter of South Korea’s GDP.

The consumer tech giant had promised the industrial action, which began on September 9, would not impact consumers.

Hundreds of Samsung employees took part in the strike at a plant outside the southern city of Chennai that employs around 1,800 workers to build televisions, refrigerators and other consumer goods.

The strike marked the conglomerate’s latest outbreak of employee discontent, with thousands of unionised workers striking in South Korea in July over pay and benefits.

India has pitched itself as an emerging manufacturing hub to tech giants seeking to diversify production away from China, owing to geopolitical tensions with the United States and other economic challenges.

Google this year began manufacturing its flagship Pixel 8 smartphone in India while Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, a principal assembler of Apple iPhones, is establishing a major phone assembly plant near the southern tech hub Bengaluru.

Samsung already operates what was billed on its opening as the world’s largest mobile phone factory on the outskirts of New Delhi, with a capacity of about 120 million units per year.

(AFP)

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

UK inflation hits three-year low, rate cuts likely
Business

Britannia Bel Foods opens £20 million cheese factory in India
UK

British wage growth slowest since June 2022
Business

Indian rupee falls to a new all-time low
Business

Community pharmacies at breaking point, Janet Morrison calls for immediate financial reform
Business

Pockit acquires Monese to enhance services for unbanked population
UK

Sanjeev Gupta faces enforcement action from business regulator: report
Business

Noel Tata appointed chairman of Tata Trusts
HEADLINE STORY

TD Bank, led by Bharat Masrani, pleads guilty to federal law violation
Business

Tesco posts 13 per cent profit surge as inflation eases
HEADLINE STORY

UK economy returns to growth ahead of budget
News

How Ratan Tata turned humiliation into success with JLR acquisition
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Samsung workers in India end strike after pay deal
Thomas Tuchel Thomas Tuchel appointed England manager starting January 2025
Britain backs India-Canada cooperation in diplomatic row
India vs New Zealand Rain washes out first day of India-New Zealand Test in…
Assisted dying bill New assisted dying bill set for parliamentary debate
Rachin Ravindra ready for emotional test against India in his…