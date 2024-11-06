Samir Shah says staff left ‘dangling’ over workplace complaints

Shah also criticised political interference in BBC funding

FILE PHOTO: Samir Shah at the Parliament house in London, Britain, December 13, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville

By: Pramod Thomas

BBC chair Samir Shah has acknowledged staff concerns that the organisation often allows influential figures to “get away with it” when it comes to workplace misconduct.

Speaking at Leeds Conservatoire, Shah said that BBC staff frequently feel left unsupported after raising issues, leading to a perception of inequality within the organisation, reported the Times.

The chairman’s call for a visible shift in handling workplace complaints comes as part of his early initiatives since taking office in March.

Shah’s address followed a series of high-profile events, including Huw Edwards’s recent legal troubles and controversies surrounding Amanda Abbington on Strictly Come Dancing.

Although he acknowledged improvements in workplace culture since his early days in broadcasting, Shah was clear that “visible” reforms were essential to rebuild trust.

“There continues to be a sense that powerful people ‘get away with it’. Those who have the courage to complain are left dangling,” he said, adding that quicker, more transparent action is needed.

An independent review of BBC’s workplace culture is underway following Edwards’s conviction, and Shah has emphasised the need for tangible outcomes.

“I want action rather than yet another little proposal,” he said, in a pointed reference to the 2013 Respect at Work review conducted after the Jimmy Savile scandal. Shah insisted that keeping complainants informed throughout the process is essential to maintaining confidence.

Apart from workplace conduct, Shah also criticised political interference in BBC funding, citing the government’s influence over the licence fee as a challenge to the corporation’s independence.

The Tory government’s decision to end free licences for over-75s, which has cost the BBC £400 million annually, and to cut World Service funding are measures that Shah warned could damage the broadcaster’s impartiality.

He called for a permanent charter, like those granted to institutions such as the British Council and Bank of England, to ensure BBC’s financial stability and prevent it from “perpetual government review.”

“Any notion that our finances depend on the stroke of a government minister’s pen comes with the risk of damaging perceptions around BBC’s independence,” he said.

Shah also opposed any shift toward a commercial funding model involving advertisements or paywalls, asserting that these measures would compromise the BBC’s public service mission.

“Advertising and subscriptions introduce a commercial agenda, making profit, not service, the priority. This leaves behind the poorer and marginalised,” he argued.

Shah voiced his commitment to ensuring that the BBC’s upcoming public engagement process will include feedback from diverse and under-represented groups. This feedback will shape the next charter review, guiding the corporation’s strategy amid evolving viewer habits and global competition.

On the competitive front, Shah noted the growing influence of streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney+, which are reshaping media consumption.

With just 10 per cent of content on these platforms originating from the UK, Shah argued that the BBC and other British broadcasters play a vital role in supporting local culture. “Collaboration is our best option to survive against the streaming giants,” he said, hinting at the possibility of a renewed joint streaming service following the stalled Project Kangaroo initiative, which was blocked by regulators 15 years ago.