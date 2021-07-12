Website Logo
  • Monday, July 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,040
Total Cases 30,837,222
Today's Fatalities 895
Today's Cases 41,506
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,040
Total Cases 30,837,222
Today's Fatalities 895
Today's Cases 41,506

Wimbledon

Samir Banerjee lifts Wimbledon boy’s singles title

Samir Banerjee celebrates after winning the Wimbledon boy’s singles final. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

By: RithikaSiddhartha

INDIAN American tennis player Samir Banerjee on Sunday (11) lifted the Wimbledon boy’s singles title with a straight set win over compatriot Victor Lilov.

Playing only his second junior Grand Slam, the 17-year-old won 7-5, 6-3 in the final match that lasted in one hour and 22 minutes.

Banerjee’s parents moved to the US in the 1980s.

At the junior French Open, Banerjee, ranked 19 in the world, crashed out in the first round.

Yuki Bhambri was the last Indian to win a junior singles title when he triumphed at the Australian Open in 2009, while Sumit Nagal won the Wimbledon boy’s doubles in 2015 with Vietnam’s Ly Hoang Nam.

Ramanathan Krishnan was the first Indian to win a junior major when he won the 1954 Junior Wimbledon championship.

His son Ramesh Krishnan won the 1970 junior Wimbledon and junior French Open titles, while Leander Paes won the 1990 junior Wimbledon and junior US Open. Paes was also a runner-up at the junior Australian Open.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Wimbledon
Djokovic eyes 20th Slam against Berrettini in final
Wimbledon
Barty beats Pliskova in final, ends Australia’s long wait for Wimbledon title
Wimbledon
Djokovic storms into seventh Wimbledon final
Wimbledon
Berrettini becomes first Italian to reach Wimbledon singles final
Wimbledon
Karolina Pliskova to face Ashleigh Barty in final
Wimbledon
Australia’s Ashleigh Barty into first Wimbledon final
Wimbledon
Federer crashes out after losing quarterfinal to Hubert Hurkacz
Wimbledon
Shapovalov into first Wimbledon semifinal, faces Djokovic
Wimbledon
Djokovic storms into 10th Wimbledon semifinal
Wimbledon
Pliskova powers into first Wimbledon semifinal
Wimbledon
Barty into Wimbledon semifinals for first time
Wimbledon
Federer becomes oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist in modern era
Eastern Eye

Videos

Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bhuj – The Pride Of India trailer: This Ajay Devgn…
Samir Banerjee lifts Wimbledon boy’s singles title
Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title
Pay of London’s top executives to be linked to diversity
UK to help Pakistan detect new coronavirus variants
England beat Pakistan again to clinch ODI series