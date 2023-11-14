Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ raises £10 million in two days

The day two collection of the movie has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

By: Mohnish Singh

Salman Khan’s latest film Tiger 3 crossed the £10 million mark at the domestic box office on the second day of its release, production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) said on Tuesday.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the much-anticipated film released on Sunday on the festive occasion of Diwali in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Noted journalist and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the two-day collection of the film on social media.

TIGER HITS CENTURY IN 2 DAYS… #Tiger3 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2 [Mon]… The *2-day* total now crosses ₹ 100 cr mark, it’s the third #Hindi film [in 2023] to hit century in 2 days / 48 hours: #Pathaan [Jan], #Jawan [Sept] and now #Tiger3 [Nov].#Tiger3 went on an… pic.twitter.com/pWbQCAEVUy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2023

The film marks the third installment of Yash Raj Films’ Tiger franchise. Just like its two previous installments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – Tiger 3 focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The first part Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The advance booking for the film opened on November 5.

Set after the events of Pathaan, Tiger 3 sees Salman’s titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. It marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan had established a record for day two collection in January as it raked in £7.5 million in two days.