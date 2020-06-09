Salman Khan’s Radhe to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj on Diwali?

Had there been no Coronavirus pandemic, fans would have witnessed a big box-office clash between Salman Khan’s action entertainer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, which were slated to hit the marquee on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

The clash on Eid got averted due to the ongoing pandemic, but it looks like the two superstars are now gearing up to lock horns on Diwali. Yes, you read that right! According to reports, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will now clash with Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited historical drama Prithviraj on Diwali 2020.

A leading tabloid reports that the team of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is planning to shoot the remaining portions of the movie in Mumbai itself. After missing the Eid release, the makers are now looking at releasing the film on Diwali 2020.

On the other hand, Yash Raj Films is also planning to wrap up Prithviraj on time and stick to Diwali to release the film. “The sets of Prithviraj erected outdoors had been dismantled but Aditya Chopra has already got his team to build sets indoor at YRF. They have chalked out a perfect plan to film the remaining portions of their period drama inside the studios itself with limited staff and technicians. Adi is very sure and in touch with all exhibitors. Prithviraj will definitely be releasing in the festive week of Diwali, once multiplexes also open shop,” a source in the know informs.

Looks like the big Eid clash between the two superstars will now most likely take place on Diwali instead. Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from Bollywood.