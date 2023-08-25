Website Logo
  Friday, August 25, 2023
Bollywood News

Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ to release in Bangladesh

As soon as Salman shared the news, the actor’s fans showed more excitement for his upcoming film Tiger 3.

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Salman Khan on Friday announced that his recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release in Bangladesh today. Taking to Instagram, Salman dropped the poster along with the release announcement.

Salman’s family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on April 21 and got mixed reviews from the audience. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in his much-awaited action thriller film Tiger 3.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film.

Tiger 3, which is part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe, has roped in a huge Hollywood action director Mark Scizak. Mark has previously worked with Christopher Nolan in visual spectacles like Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises!

As per the source, “If you look at the line-up of action directors in Tiger 3, you will realise that producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma mean business. They want to give audiences a pulsating action spectacle as the best of the best names from Hollywood are now part of this film. Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan, is part of this film too! The scale of this film will be epic!”

It has also been reported that Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on Marvel’s historic hit, Avengers: Endgame, is also part of Tiger 3.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

