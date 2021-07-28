Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali dated to debut in theatres on Diwali 2022

By: Mohnish Singh

Right after the hybrid release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2021, Salman Khan commenced filming Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The superstar is now looking forward to beginning work on his next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

According to reports, Khan plays the character of an unmarried brother to three in the forthcoming family entertainer which has reportedly been renamed as Bhaijaan. While the film is yet to get off the ground, we hear that Khan and Nadiadwala have unanimously decided on making an attempt to release it during the Diwali 2022 weekend.

“Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala recently met to discuss the shooting schedule and release date of Bhaijaan and they have unanimously decided on making an attempt to bring it during the Diwali 2022 weekend. The duo is of the opinion that the script is loaded with comedy and family-based emotions, making it an ideal watch for the audience during the festive season of Diwali,” a trade source tells a digital publication.

As per reports, the makers are planning to begin production in November in India, once Khan wraps up Tiger 3. Director Farhad Samji, who is presently busy with Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, will also be free by then.

The source goes on to add, “It is an ambitious film for the team and the audience will be surprised with the larger context of the subject that the makers are touching upon. The shooting and release date is subject to Covid scenario.”

If the team manages to wrap the film on time, it will be Salman Khan’s first Diwali release after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). It also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

