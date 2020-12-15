Salman Khan to shoot for his cameo in Pathan next month?

By: Mohnish Singh







Film enthusiasts are looking forward to Yash Raj Films’ Pathan for a variety of reasons. Firstly, the action entertainer marks the comeback of superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a gap of more than two years. Secondly, it reunites him with Deepika Padukone after Happy New Year (2015). Last but not least is megastar Salman Khan’s cameo in it.

Everyone is excited at the prospect of seeing Salman Khan in a cameo in Pathan. The latest update on his cameo is that it will be shot next month in Dubai. “Salman will head to Dubai for 10 to 13 days in January 2021 to shoot for his portion. It will be a 15-minute appearance in the movie,” reveals a source close to the development.

We also hear that Salman Khan’s cameo in the film will give way to his character from the superhit Tiger franchise. The third installment of the franchise is expected to take off in the first half of 2021. Several media outlets report that Yash Raj Films is looking at creating their spy universe with their films like WAR (2019), Pathan, and Tiger series.







Pathan, which went on floors a couple of weeks ago, is being directed by Siddharth Anand who last helmed the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer WAR. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the big-ticket film also stars John Abraham in the lead role. While Abraham has previously worked with Deepika Padukone in such films as Desi Boyz (2011) and Race 2 (2013), he will share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in his career.

