Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to release on Eid next year?

Murtuza Iqbal







Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to release on Eid this year, but due to the pandemic, the film was postponed. A few days ago, the makers wrapped up the shooting of the film, and it was said that the movie might release on Christmas this year or Republic Day weekend next year.

But, according to a recent report in Mid-day, the makers are planning to release the film on Eid 2021. A source told the tabloid, that earlier the makers were planning a Republic Day weekend release for the movie. “However, they were discouraged by the low footfall in theatres ever since they reopened at 50 percent capacity in several states. Considering Radhe is a big-budget movie, the makers calculated that it will earn in the ballpark of Rs 120 crore if released in the current circumstances. Taking this into account, the entire team — including its worldwide distributors Yash Raj Films — felt it would be wise to release it on May 12, 2021, thus keeping Salman’s tradition of Eid offerings alive,” the source said.

Well, on Eid 2021, Salman starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was slated to hit the big screens, but the movie will get postponed as till now, the shooting has not yet kickstarted.







Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. If Radhe releases on Eid 2021, it will be clashing with John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer Satyameva Jayate 2.











