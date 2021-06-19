Website Logo
  Saturday, June 19, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753
Salman Khan requests re-write of ‘Master’ for Hindi remake

Salman Khan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

With reports of Salman Khan nabbing the remake rights to Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest blockbuster Master (2021) floating around, it is being reported that the superstar has requested a re-write of the script.

Khan, who has previously headlined a couple of South remakes, apparently wants a re-write of the main character in order to ensure that the Hindi remake of the film looks fresh and refreshing.

“Salman does not want to do outright South remakes anymore. He is clear on this point. For Master, he has loved the character of JD, and believes that it has solid potential to strike chords with the audiences all across. He has not played the role of a drunkard master to date and hence, is very excited to take it up. However, it is on condition that the makers come up with a new story, by just retaining the character’s personality,” a leading Indian publication reports a source as saying.

After Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021), Khan is presently busy with his next Tiger 3. The next schedule of the film is expected to begin soon after its shoot came to a grinding halt in April due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

In addition to Khan, the action thriller also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in significant roles. Hashmi reportedly plays the antagonist in this Maneesh Sharma directorial, produced by Yash Raj Films.

After Tiger 3, Salman Khan is expected to move on to Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which was officially announced last year. To be directed by Farhad Samji, the family entertainer stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It is expected to mount the shooting floor towards the end of the year.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

