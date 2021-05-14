Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 262,317
Total Cases 24,046,809
Today's Fatalities 4,000
Today's Cases 343,144
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 262,317
Total Cases 24,046,809
Today's Fatalities 4,000
Today's Cases 343,144

Salman Khan receives second dose of coronavirus vaccine on Eid


Salman Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Salman Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday. The actor had received the first dose of the vaccine in March. Apart from him, his younger brother Sohail Khan also got his second dose today.

The duo was spotted at a centre in Dadar in Mumbai. Actor Waluscha De Sousa was also spotted along with them. Khan, whose Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021) has been receiving rousing response from audiences, chose the auspicious day to receive the second jab.

In a recent interview, Khan had shared that his parents, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and producer Salma Khan, got their second dose of the vaccine on May 9, while the younger brother, producer Arbaaz Khan received his first shot on Sunday.

Recently, Khan also spoke about the need for getting vaccinated to fight the coronavirus. “Getting vaccinated does not mean you are safe from Covid-19. It just builds your immunity to fight against the virus. You don’t have to fight for your life unless you have some comorbidities,” he said.

Several prominent film personalities in India, including Rajinikanth, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood, Anurag Kashyap and others have received vaccination over the past few days. They are also encouraging their fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

On March 1, the government of India launched a nationwide drive to vaccinate all above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities. Amid a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections, the government allowed vaccination of all persons above the age of 18 from May 1.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.








Most Popular

Vaccine shortage forces Indian state to spend $1.36bn to buy shots

Karan Kundrra is proud of his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Seema Malhotra MP: Why Labour must offer voters a viable alternative

Sanjeev Gupta refuses to fund Wyelands Bank

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa to release in two parts



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×