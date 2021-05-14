Salman Khan receives second dose of coronavirus vaccine on Eid

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday. The actor had received the first dose of the vaccine in March. Apart from him, his younger brother Sohail Khan also got his second dose today.

The duo was spotted at a centre in Dadar in Mumbai. Actor Waluscha De Sousa was also spotted along with them. Khan, whose Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021) has been receiving rousing response from audiences, chose the auspicious day to receive the second jab.

In a recent interview, Khan had shared that his parents, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and producer Salma Khan, got their second dose of the vaccine on May 9, while the younger brother, producer Arbaaz Khan received his first shot on Sunday.

Recently, Khan also spoke about the need for getting vaccinated to fight the coronavirus. “Getting vaccinated does not mean you are safe from Covid-19. It just builds your immunity to fight against the virus. You don’t have to fight for your life unless you have some comorbidities,” he said.

Several prominent film personalities in India, including Rajinikanth, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood, Anurag Kashyap and others have received vaccination over the past few days. They are also encouraging their fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

On March 1, the government of India launched a nationwide drive to vaccinate all above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities. Amid a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections, the government allowed vaccination of all persons above the age of 18 from May 1.

