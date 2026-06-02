Salman Khan sends legal notice to makers of 'Kala Hiran', inspired by the black buck killing case involving him

Highlights

Salman Khan has sent a legal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran.

The actor alleges the film amounts to a “gross violation of personality rights”.

His legal team claims the project could interfere with his right to a fair trial.

Producer Amit Jani has dismissed the notice as an attempt to intimidate those associated with the film.

Salman Khan seeks halt to film

Salman Khan has issued a legal notice against the makers of Kala Hiran, alleging that the upcoming film unlawfully draws on his persona and infringes his personality rights.

The notice, sent to casting director Akshay Pandey, calls for an immediate stop to the film’s release and promotional activities. Khan’s legal team argues that the project is identifiable with the actor despite being made without his authorisation or consent.

According to the notice, the film is defamatory in nature and represents a “gross violation of personality rights”. The actor’s lawyers further contend that the project relates to a matter that remains under consideration before the Rajasthan High Court and could interfere with the administration of justice.

The notice states that producing and publicising the film may directly affect Khan’s fundamental right to a fair trial. It demands that the filmmakers cease developing, producing, distributing or promoting any content linked to or inspired by the actor, and also seeks an unconditional written apology.

The legal team has warned that failure to comply within 24 hours could lead to civil and criminal proceedings against those involved.

Producer hits back after notice goes public

Producer Amit Jani, whose company is also behind Udaipur Files, responded by sharing the legal notice on social media and rejecting the allegations.

In a Hindi-language post, Jani claimed the notice was intended to intimidate people connected to Kala Hiran. He accompanied the post with lines from poet Rahat Indori, suggesting that the production team would not be deterred.

The controversy has intensified following the release of the first-look poster for Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The artwork features a gun-wielding character whose appearance bears similarities to Khan, including a turquoise bracelet often associated with the actor.

The filmmakers have described the project as a gritty drama inspired by real-life legal battles and action. The teaser is scheduled for release on 20 June.

Long-running case remains under scrutiny

The dispute centres on a legal case linked to events that took place during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan in 1998.

In April 2018, a Rajasthan trial court convicted Khan and sentenced him to five years in prison. He was later granted bail and released. Other accused in the case, including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam and local resident Dushyant Singh, were acquitted.

In 2022, the Rajasthan High Court allowed a transfer petition, resulting in all related pleas being heard by the High Court.

With the legal notice now public, Kala Hiran has become the latest flashpoint in the ongoing debate over personality rights, artistic interpretation and the use of real-life events in cinema.