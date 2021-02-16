Salman Khan keen to have Sunil Grover back on The Kapil Sharma Show?

By: Mohnish Singh







No one can deny the fact that Sunil Grover is one of the best comic talents working in the Indian television space today. The stand-up comedian has been a part of several successful shows on television, including the hugely popular The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television.

As all would agree, Grover was the heart and soul of The Kapil Sharma Show before he quit it due to an alleged mid-air fight with his fellow cast member and the host of the show Kapil Sharma. Rumours of his return to the hit show have emerged multiple times over the past few years but in vain. Now, some reports indicate that Grover will indeed be making his comeback on the show soon.

According to reports, Salman Khan, who is the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show, played the role of peacemaker between Sharma and Grover as he shares a great rapport with both of them. An entertainment portal reveals that Khan is keen to have Grover back on the popular show.







Watching Sunil Grover in the roles of Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi was an absolute delight for audiences. If he is indeed making a return to The Kapil Sharma Show, we can expect a major spike in the TRP of the show.

Meanwhile, Grover is keeping himself busy with films and web projects. He was most recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias, and Dimple Kapadia. The actor will next be seen in Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhu Deva. Set to release on Eid 2021, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in lead roles.

