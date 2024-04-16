Salman Khan returns as host of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’

The announcement comes at a time when Salman Khan has also been making headlines for the gunshots which were fired outside his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area on April 14.

Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Missing the Bigg Boss drama? If yes, then Salman Khan is set to return with the third season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Endemol Shine India shared a graphic poster of Salman Khan announcing the upcoming season.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, “Ready for the Entertainment & Drama? Comment below who YOU want to see SLAYINGG in the next season of Bigg Boss OTT 3.”

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and it was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The official premiere date of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is not yet announced.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on Sunday and fled.

CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks. The clip also showed them firing in the direction of the actor’s home.

Notably, since November 2022, Salman’s security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

On Monday, Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan issued a statement on the family’s behalf, saying they all have been affected due to the ‘disturbing’ firing incident.

“The recent incident of firing by two unidentified persons in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it’s all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously,” the statement read.

He also shared that the family was fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police in the ongoing probe into the incident.

“No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time, the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support,” Arbaaz added in his statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Sikander.