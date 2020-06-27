Salman Khan hails Sushmita Sen’s performance in Aarya

Salman Khan seems mighty impressed with Sushmita Sen’s superlative performance in her recently released web-series Aarya (2020). Showering praises on his former co-star and good friend, the superstar on Saturday urged people to watch the nail-biting crime-thriller.

Khan, who has romanced Sen in such notable films as Biwi No. 1 (1999), Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002) and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005), took to Twitter to share a video of himself wherein he is seen narrating some power-packed dialogues from the show. He also modifies some of his popular film dialogues and uses them to applaud Sen’s work in the web-series.

“Do welcome Aarya. Sushmita’s decision to comeback can only be good and very good,” he says in the video.

For the uninitiated, Sushmita Sen returns to the mainstream Hindi entertainment space after a huge gap of a decade. She was last seen in director Anees Bazmee’s comic-caper Thank You in 2010. Aarya, which has been directed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, marks her much-awaited comeback. With the series, which has largely received positive response, the former Miss Universe also marks her digital debut.

Continuing his praises for Sen, Salman further says in the video, “Once I watch the first episode after that I could not resist myself from watching all. You should also watch Aarya.”

Replying to him, Sushmita writes, “I want to add another favourite dialogue “Haye mera bachcha.” Thank you, Salman Khan for the love and appreciation. It means the world to us at team Aarya. I love you!!!”

In Aarya, Sen plays the central character of a powerful and strong woman who goes all out to protect her family from the world of crime. The series has been praised for its taut screenplay, deft direction and powerful performance from the entire cast.